Hyderabad: Old City ITI cries for officials' attention

Hyderabad: The Government Industrial Training Institute, Bahadurpura (Govt.I.T.I.) in Old City is having acute shortage of faculty, infrastructure and material, sanitation. Huge garbage open dumping point at the entrance pose a health threat to the students and faculty.



Spread over 6.5 acres of area, excluding the extent of encroachments, this institution was established in 1972 with a sole purpose of providing industrial training to students wishing to shape their future in the Industrial sector.

Around 450 students from the city and districts who are getting industrial training in 12 different trades in this institution have no proper sanitation system in and around the establishment.

The narrow lane just a few meters away from Zoo Park on the National Highway-44 is the only entrance point leading to the institution. Brazen levels of encroachments over the years led to shrinking of government I.T.I space while a narrow lane was opened amid the institution to provide passage to the local inhabitants.

As the institution tugs amid a densely populated area, the people living around the institute dump garbage near the gate of the I.T.I. while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too made it an open dumping point to collect the trash and set a pair of mobile toilets.

The faculty and the students of the institution are suffering daily as the as neither the GHMC that claimed to have abolish the open garbage dumping in the city limits, nor the Director of General Training-under whose supervision the institution is running, is taking appropriate measures to improve the sanitation system around the institution.

Disappointed over the pathetic state of sanitary affairs around institution, K Shamsundar, Training Officer, Government I.T.I, Old City, said "The garbage thrown in the open dumping point in front of the I.T.I. gate can be seen scattered all over the entrance of the institution making it difficult even for bystanders to move without holding their nose. The open dumping point at the entrance is posing a health threat to the faculty and the students.

"Though the authorities have brought the issue to the notice of GHMC, no measures have been taken so far to address the issues," added the officer.