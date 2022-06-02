Hyderabad: Old City set to soak in grand Bonalu festivities

Hyderabad : After two years of subdued celebration because of the pandemic, the city is slated to witness grand Bonalu celebrations.The Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jathara BonaluUtsavala Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee has started preparations for the State festival of Bonalu from this month-end.

This year the Bonalu festivities will start from June 30 (Thursday). The first bonam will be offered to Jagadambika Ammavru at Golkonda Fort. The festivities will end on July 25, with a huge procession from various temples to Nayapul. The committee, which organises the festival in Old City, has announced that the celebrations would be on a grand scale. President Rakesh Tiwari said, 'Kalasha Sthapana' would be taken up in all temples in Old City on July 15. 'Samuhika Ghata Sthapana' would be done on July 17.

The ghatam procession would be taken up on a big scale at 4 pm from Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shalibanda. The committee members announced that authorities of Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, Vijayawada, would be offering silk clothes to eight major temples in Old City on July 22. The main date for the Bonlau festival in Old City would be July 24, when women offer Bonam to Ammavaru. They said several ministers would be offering silk clothes to major temples.

The important dates for the Bonalu are: Golkonda June 30 and July 3, Secunderabad July 14 and Old City July 24.The committee members said they would meet State ministers for securing funds. They asked the temple committees to bring to notice their issues. They asked the temple committees to contact 98490-55550 for assistance.

The members said division committees have been formed for solving issues of temples. They asked the committees to contact the division committees. Committee general secretary SP Kranti Kumar, vice-president Mamidi Krishna, P Venkatesh were present.