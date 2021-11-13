Hyderabad: Old City to sport new look with wide roads

Yakutpura: Narrow roads and traffic congestion are soon going be a thing of the past in Old City as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up road-widening works in several areas to clear the traffic bottlenecks. In Yakutpura constituency, three major road-widening projects are undertaken by the civic body by acquiring more than 600 properties. These works will not only help commuters have a smooth ride, but also help avoid traffic snarls which have become quite regular for the last several years.

According to GHMC officials, many road-widening works were going on in the southern part of the city with over works of 20 roads taken up in the last two years in Chandrayangutta, Charminar and Yakutpura constituencies.

While the GHMC has acquired about 370 properties for road-widening works from Himmatpura to Fateh Darwaza via Dhoodh Bowli in Charminar constituency, over 361 properties were acquired for Dhobighat-Yakutpura stretch.

"A total of 149 properties were acquired for works to be taken up from Bada Bazar in Yakutpura via Talabkatta to Bhavani Nagar Police Station. The marking of roads is completed and notices were issued to property holders concerned," informed Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Santosh Nagar division corporator. Similarly, another road-widening project would be taken up at Saidabad, Madannapet and Santosh Nagar areas. In the project, around 260 structures are affected, of which 93 fall under Yakutpura constituency. Of the 93 properties identified, 50 were acquired and demolished. "The Town planning department has already issued notices to the remaining property owners to vacate within three months. Once the land acquisition is completed, road-widening works will be initiated on this stretch," said a GHMC official.