Hyderabad: Omicron badly hits cab drivers

Hyderabad: Once again, with the surge in Covid cases, cab drivers in the city are facing severe hardships, as hardly people are using cab services due to fear of the virus spread. Every year Sankranti period yields bonus income for cab drivers, but this year the pandemic has badly hit them; they are hardly earning anything.

Several cab drivers in the city pointed out that with the outbreak of Covid from the first wave their business was severely affected. But slowly it was coming on track. But once again the Omicron variant has dashed their hopes. They recalled that many drivers had opted for odd jobs during the first and second waves. Of 1.5 lakh cabs, around 60,000 are plying in the city.

Faheemuddin, a cab driver said, "With fear of the new Covid variant, many people are cancelling their rides. Every year during Sankranti we used to be full with bookings, but now hardly we are receiving any. Apart from this, even if any passenger boards our cabs without mask we are charged penalty. If this situation prevails for more time we will be forced to opt for other jobs."

Pointed out Shaik Salauddin, president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), "Slowly a cab driver's life was coming to normal, but with the outbreak of Omicron it has once again become miserable. The mobile app-based cab operators have never bothered for drivers' safety. No safety kits are given to them. They have specified safety precautions after each ride like car should be sanitized, drivers wear masks. We are forced to buy all these products. Firstly, we are badly hit by low income and this extra expenses burden us. Neither the State government nor the cab operators have shown any concern for the plight of cab drivers."

Lakshmi, another cab driver said, "Before Covid, we used to earn around Rs 20,000 a month; but now hardly Rs 5,000. Every year we wait for Sankranti, as there is a huge demand. But this year we have hardly received any bookings. Omicron has spoiled our business during this holiday season. If this situation continues how will I survive, as I am the only bread-earner of my house".