Hyderabad: One hurt in explosion in auto-rickshaw in Jagadgirigutta

An auto-rickshaw driver has been injured seriously after an explosion in the vehicle here at Jagadgirigutta of Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The explosion from the auto-rickshaw in the asbestos colony of the area triggered panic among the residents.

Local residents shifted the auto driver Yousuf Ali to a nearby private hospital and alerted the police. The police along with the CLUES team and dog squad rushed to the spot and collected details. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The vehicle has been completely damaged in the incident.





It is learned that Yousuf parked the auto-rickshaw near the residence and was about to move the vehicle when it exploded. Yousuf sustained injuries on his leg.