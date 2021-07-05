Hyderabad : One million sapling planted on a single day

Hyderabad : Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J Santhosh Kumar achieved a big milestone on Sunday. A record of planting one million saplings in a day has been created at Durganagar Haritha Vanam, Adilabad.

Confirming the record, representatives of Wonder Book of Records presented an appreciation certificate to the organisers.

All the proceedings of the programme have been recorded as per the norms and will be sent to Guinness Book World Records. With this, the Green India Challenge broke the record of planting 3.03 lakh saplings in one hour in Turkey in 2019 to find space in Guinness Book World Records.

Santosh said that during the event, five lakh saplings were planted through Miyawaki model in the degenerated forest area spreading over 200 acres in Durganagar of Adilabad rural region.

In a span of 60 minutes, two lakh plants in Adilabad Rural Bela mandal, 1,80,000 saplings in 45 houses in the urban region were planted. Volunteers ensured planting 1,20,000 saplings on either side of R&B road.

The TRS leader congratulated TRS senior leader and former minister Jogu Ramanna for taking up such a big task on his birthday and urged everyone to ensure the survival of saplings. Over 30,000 locals and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists participated in the programme.