Hyderabad: Only Congress can restore golden days Shall restore 'PJR regime' says Vijaya Reddy

Hyderabad : Recalling the ‘golden days’ of PJR, his daughter and Khairtabad Congress candidate P Vijaya Reddy said that Congress party was in top gear and people were ready to vote for the party. They want restoration of ‘PJR regime,’ she told Hans India during campaign trail.

She said her confidence is further strengthened as she proved herself as a corporator who was always with the people and worked to resolve their issues. She promises to complete all the unfinished works and strive for welfare of the poor.

The Khairtabad Corporator explained how her experience of being corporator and working with people continuously helped her understand people’s problems better. Wherever she went, people were pouring out their grievances because of their 12 year attachment with her and exude confidence that only Congress can save them.

They still remember the golden period for Khairatabad when PJR was there. After the death of PJR, the constituency did not see any development. The constituency is full of civic problems. Women and middle class people are the worst affected. “There is leadership vacuum and there is no one to guide them. PJRs successors never cared about the development,” she said.

She alleged that present MLA never visited the people for the past five years. Danam Nagendra had undone what PJR had done. PJR constructed houses and protected them, but Danam was encroaching upon public property, she alleged.

Some 25 acres of land in Film Nagar was encroached, which later fell in hands of private players, thanks to the understanding between BRS and BJP, she added.

If you observe one side there are some 18 bastis which were provided with housing units to the poor by PJR, while on the opposite side of the same road the public property was handed over to private players where massive buildings are coming up. This speaks volumes about the difference of governance under Congress government and that of BRS,” she added.

Vijaya feels that things are now changing for better and Congress is forging ahead not only in Khairtabad but also in Jubilee Hills constituency.

She said the joining of Navin Yadav who is a formidable force in the constituency will add to the Congress strength and ensure the victory of Azaruddin. People are seething with anger against the sitting MLA in Jubilee Hills constituency for his acts like land grabbing, she said.