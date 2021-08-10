Hyderabad: Only DEMU train restored, anxious wait for 18 others

Hyderabad: Once again Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit(DEMU) trains have come into limelight , as recently only single train was restored between Secunderabad to Manoharabad against 19 DEMU trains. According to Suburban Train Travellers' Association and denizens it is not only expensive but also it is not halting at many key stations. Some of them requested the SCR to stop the DEMU trains at important stations.

According to members of the travellers' association, the fare of DEMU train is Rs 30, where as the fare of MMTS trains is Rs 5. Before the Covid lockdown the DEMU train fare was Rs 10. However the restoration of the single train is causing problem to daily commuters, as the timing is not appropriate, as it starts from Secunderabad at 5.35 am.

"The South Central Railway, Hyderabad division cancelled all suburban DEMU trains between Medchal- Secunderabad in 2019. After many requests to authorities to run at least DEMU trains in peak hours, Railway authorities have taken a decision to run only a single train. The distance between Manoharabad to Secunderabad is about 41 kms but train stops at few stations. Also there is no booking staff at Lalaguda, Ammuguda, Safilguda. People waiting for trains at these stations are forced to opt for other transport," said Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) & MMTS Travellers' Association.

"As the Malkajgiri section is electrified to run MMTS trains under MMTS Phase II a joint project of government of Telangana and Railway, executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Many times railways made trial runs to introduce few MMTS trains in peak hours but still they are unable rectify defects and run trains. The association suggests once again to check counter sales and take a decision to run DEMU or not on this section. Better if they run MMTS service which is cheaper," said a member of Suburban Train & Bus Travellers' Association.

"As passengers find it arduous to go to their work, suburban trains services are the major lifeline for employees, besides others. Hence, budget must be sanctioned for MMTS second phase and also work must begin at the earliest. As MMTS train travel is cheaper than DEMU trains it would be better SCR take decision to discontinue the DEMU train," said Ramesh, a daily passenger.