Hyderabad: Open transformers, dangling wires pose high risk to citizens

Hyderabad: Open transformers and hanging wires in various localities across the city were causing panic among the locals. To make things worse, the area around such transformers has been turned into a dumping yard. A few residents and members of the North Hyderabad Development Forum (NHDF) raised their concern over the issue. They requested Transco officials to take up a special drive to ensure safety measures around transformers in residential areas.

In many areas including Tarnaka, Alwal, Jeedimetla, Bolaram, Karkhana Mettuguda, Balanagar, Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Gachibowli, Pragathinagar and Bholakpur open transformers and hanging wires pose danger to residents. Locals point out that unfenced/open transformers and dangling wires make spaces around unsafe.

Transformers in GHMC areas have become an integral part of densely populated areas due to rapid urbanisation. With this, safety concerns are being raised around transformers. Also, many accidents are being reported from many areas.

Sirisha Aditya, NHDF president said, "Accidents around transformers while children play, or mishaps when vehicles move on narrow roads in residential areas by hitting unfenced transformers are being reported. This is a perennial problem in almost all city localities. Recently we have given a representation to G Jagadish Reddy, Minister for Energy, to take up a special drive to re-ensure safety concerns around transformers in residential areas."

According to Rohith Vakrala, member, "As this is a serious concern among the locals, many representations have been given to officials, but no concrete measures are taken. It will be better if Transco carries out special drives, which may be time-consuming. But it will ensure unfortunate accidents come down." Jayasree Ramesh Kumar of Alwal said, "It will be better if Transco increases height of platforms on which transformers are placed, installs fencing around them and takes other safety measures, like clearing dangling wires. It has become a concern for the residents here.

Observed a resident of Pragathi Nagar, "there is no proper fencing at transformers; waste plants have grown around them. We can see garbage dumped at many transformers. Due to hanging wires we are facing hardships to move on roads. Many animals died due to shock after coming in contact with wires near open transformers."