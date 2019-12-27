Hyderabad: Operation Chabutra conducted at Shastripuram under Mailardevpally police station
Highlights
Rajendranagar: On the intervening night of December 24 and 25, the police conducted 'Operation Chabutra' at Shastripuram, Vattepally area under Mailardevpally police station limits. The police caught 16 youth for loitering late night in colonies.
They were taken to police station and cases were booked. Later counseling was given to the youth, prior to their release.
