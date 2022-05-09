Hyderabad: ORR phase II pipeline work to be completed by December

Hyderabad: The ongoing work of drinking water pipeline and construction of reservoirs of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase II by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will be completed by December, said managing director M Dana Kishore on Monday.

At a review meeting with all officials at the board office in Khairatabad, he said within the municipalities, municipal corporations and gram panchayats, colonies, Rs 1,200 crore worth pipeline work has been taken up for providing water to communities near ORR. The work includes construction of reservoirs.

The MD said the construction companies have been asked to complete the work by December. He asked them to speed up the work. An awareness campaign will also be taken up for availing water connections. He asked officials to ensure measures for safety of workers and to install CCTV cameras in each STP. All arrangements should be made to connect them to the board office.