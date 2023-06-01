Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital surgeons remove 7kg Ovarian Cyst successfully

HYDERABAD: Surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) successfully performed a surgery to remove a massive 7 kg benign ovarian cyst from a 38-year-old woman from Maharashtra. The surgery, which typically costs Rs 6-7 lakh in private hospitals, was conducted free of cost under the supervision of Dr B Raju, Head of Unit-4, General Surgery, OGH.

The patient, Vandana, had been experiencing tightness, swelling, and a lump in her abdomen for eight months when she arrived at Osmania hospital on May 4. Tests, including CT and MRI scans, revealed that she had Mucinous Cystadenoma of the ovary, a tumor in the ovary. Due to the large size of the cyst, urgent surgery was required. On May 27, OGH surgeons performed an excision of the ovarian cyst and a total abdominal hysterectomy.

The surgery lasted over four hours, and the 7 kg cyst was safely removed. Post-surgery, the patient has begun walking and remains active on her own. The complex surgery was led by Dr. B Raju, supported by Dr. Haritha and Dr. Vinaya Deepa from the Surgery Unit (4), as well as Dr.Venkateshwar Rao, Dr.Rehmen, and Dr. Priyanka from the Anesthesiology department. Dr. B Nagender, the OGH Superintendent, commended the team for conducting the complex surgery free of cost for the patient’s family.