Hyderabad: Osmania University hostellers complain about poor quality food

Hyderabad: The inmates of the boys' and girls' hostels of the Osmania University (OU) have been getting poor quality of food since quite some time now. Students have raised an alarm over the administration providing inferior quality of food and less quantity served to them. They alleged that only four idlis are given to them for breakfast and till afternoon they have to wait for lunch and the dinner meal has caused food poison to many students. They also claimed that the administration is saying 'Pettindi Tinu' (eat what is served).



The aggrieved students complained of quality of food provided in the hostel's mess. They also took the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned but were threatened by some of the administration members.

A second-year student of commerce department, seeking anonymity said, "Most of the time we face shortage of food. Breakfast is served at 8 am with only four idlis and puri with some chutney. This food served is so unhygienic which has caused food poison to many students." This has become a major concern to many students as they are left starving due to the quality of food.

The officials said that the quality of food is good and blamed students that they throw plates even if the rice is little sticky. While students lodged complaints with the concerned officials, no action has been taken so far.

There is a different menu for breakfast in the week but only idli and puri is served. Students are starving as the administration is not hearing their cry. Breakfast given to students is said to be inadequate even for a kid.

Another student alleged, "if we question about the food quality, we are forced to tell the details of class and roll number and threatened that we may lose our marks or certificates."

Students said that in the past there were strong student leaders in the university would resolve our problems the next day.

The number of students in OU has increased significantly compared to the past. About 5,000 students and staff stay in the hostels.