Hyderabad: Osmania University presents deficit budget of Rs 487.03 cr for 2024–25

Hyderabad : The Osmania University, in its annual budget for 2024–25, presented a deficit budget of Rs 487.03 crore on Thursday.

The budget presentation was presented by Professor V Appa Rao from the Department of Commerce and announced that the ‘Block Grant’ from the State Government for the upcoming financial year was set at Rs 487.03 crore, marking a significant increase of Rs 30 crore compared to the previous year's allocation. He outlined the estimated receipts of Rs 718.86 crore and the estimated expenditure of Rs 796.45 crore, indicating a deficit of Rs 44.68 crore.

Professor D Ravinder, vice chancellor, OU, highlighted the initiatives and accomplishments undertaken by the university from December 2023 onwards and also urged the government to consider providing an additional grant to bridge this deficit and ensure smooth operations.

