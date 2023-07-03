Hyderabad: OTBI hosts Grand finale of Ideathon

Hyderabad: The Grand Finale of the Ideathon, hosted by Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI) and Findhope, took place on Sunday at Osmania University.

The Ideathon provided a platform for students to focus on their mental well-being and contribute ideas to enhance Findhope’s AI WhatsApp chatbot. Over 2000 participants took part in the ideathon, both online and offline, sparking meaningful discussions and raising awareness about student mental health.

Further, the top 10 winners will receive valuable Incubation support worth Rs 1 lakh, which includes access to co-working space and mentorship from academic and industry experts to nurture their start up ideas.

This support will greatly benefit the winners in their entrepreneurial journey.