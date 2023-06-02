Live
Hyderabad: OU to conduct certificate courses from June 7
Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication skills and language skills among students and job seekers, Osmania University will be conducting certificate courses from June 7.
The course will be conducted in English communication skills and personality development for students, job seekers and housewives at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at the University College Engineering from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Interested students can register on the website www.uceou.edu -CELT-index.php by June 6 and also contact on 7989903001. In addition to imparting communication aspects, the course will also educate students on soft skills and various aspects of personality development.
