Hyderabad: Over 1 lakh Ganesh idols immersed across city

Hyderabad: The Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad concluded on Tuesday with the help of the organisers, public and civic bodies, and police. Over 1 lakh idols were immersed this year in Greater Hyderabad. The city witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of idols compared to previous years.

According to GHMC, a total of 1,02,510 idols were immersed across severalwater bodies in the city on Tuesday. Over 26,546 idols were immersed in IDL lake in Moosapet, followed by 9,960 idols immersed in Hussain Sagar lake and 7,213 idols in Patikunta lake in Rajendranagar. As many as 6,221 idols were immersed in Kotha cheruvu in Alwal, 5,457 in Bund in Musheerabad, and 4,245 idols in Palle cheruvu in Rajendranagar. The remaining Ganesh idols were immersed in lakes, water bodies, and 73 artificial ponds set up by the GHMC.

Meanwhile, hundreds of GHMC sanitation workers were busy clearing garbage from the main routes, surrounding NTR Marg Road, PVNR Marg, Basheerbagh, Khairtabad, and other procession routes. GHMC officials are closely monitoring the cleaning process at the water bodies.

All the idol remains, pooja material, and other waste material would be removed from the water bodies at the earliest as a large number of men and machinery have been pressed into service to shift the material to the dump yards.

The GHMC pressed excavators, earthmovers, mini tippers, and vehicles with ten tonnes of capacity to remove waste after immersion.