Hyderabad: Over 250 colonies to get water by December under ORR Phase II project

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is all set to provide fresh infrastructure to the extended areas of Outer Ring Road (ORR) villages as construction of Elevated Service Reservoirs (ELSRs) is on a war-footing. More than 2 lakh people will benefit with water supply by December this year.



After completion of the ORR Phase II project, water supply will be enhanced by improving the service level benchmarks for existing consumers and coverage of unserved areas. The project will also give a benefit of alternate day supply that can be achieved for a few areas where current supply frequency is once in three days and beyond. Due to improvement of pressure in the network the pit taps will also be avoided once the project is completed.

The board has already started laying the inlet, outlet and distribution network with High Density Polyethylene (HDP) and ductile iron pipe (DI Pipe) K7 pipelines along with construction of reservoirs in seven mandals. They include Saroornagar, Maheswaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar and Keesara. The work has been taken up at a cost of Rs 218.6 crore.

Speaking to The Hans India, M Amarender Reddy, Chief General Manager (CGM) of the HMWS&SB, who is working on ORR project phase II, said, "In Ghatkesar and Keesara mandals 13 major reservoirs with a total capacity of 26.5 Million Litres (ML) will come up at a cost of Rs 36.30 crore. The pipeline is being laid for 411 km. The pipeline cost of the project is Rs 145.40 crore.

The entire project will be ready by December. Soon houses near ORR will receive drinking water." Reddy said eight reservoirs are being constructed in Ghatkesar, with capacity of 20 (ML), at a cost of Rs 26.50 crore. The pipeline is being laid for about 274 km at a cost of Rs 106.17 crore. The total amount being spent is Rs 159.22 crore. The project will benefit 1.35 lakh people, as 147 colonies will be covered.

He said five reservoirs will come up in Keesara mandal, with capacity of 6.5 ML, costing Rs 9.80 crore. The pipeline is being laid for about 137 km costing Rs 39.24 crore. It will benefit 75,000 people, covering 122 colonies.

The board has completed construction of reservoirs; pipelines have been laid in top priority colonies where people are residing in large numbers.

The colonies where works have been completed in Ghatkesar mandal are Suma Residency, Sai Aishwarya Colony, Satyanarayanpuram, Chennareddy Enclave and Prashanth Nagar, Bhanu Nagar in Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

In Keesara mandal the colonies where reservoirs are ready and pipeline has been laid are: Balajinagar, Datta Sainagar, East Gandhinagar, Gopalkrishna Colony, Brundavan Colony, SLN Homes and MLR Colony.