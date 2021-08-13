Hyderabad: Over 70% of schools adopted online classes, finds survey

Hyderabad: Digitization is taking the center stage post-Covid, as 86 per cent of schools have shown keenness to digitise their ecosystem, finds a survey-based study by the Indian School Finance Company (ISFC).

With a sample size of 1,000 schools, the study is based on a survey conducted between June and July 2021. It gives insight into the schooling system following the Covid outbreak.

The survey reveals that since the outbreak of the global pandemic, there has been a quick penetration of online learning with schools and learning institutes delivering/offering affordable solutions. From 40 per cent in October 2020 till today, more than 70 per cent of schools have shifted to conducting online classes in some other forms, implying online penetration of content delivery in affordable segments of schools has almost doubled in a year's time.

Speaking on the survey findings, Sandeep Wirkhare, MD and CEO, ISFC said, "No doubt, schools were one of the worst-hit segments, as they largely rely on their physical infrastructure. A major ongoing paradigm shift is the adoption of digital approaches, with schools embracing the idea of online classes as well as digitising their infrastructure."