Hyderabad: Parents cry foul over contaminated water in govt residential schools

Hyderabad: Many residential welfare schools, government schools and even some reputed educational institutions are facing problems in city, allege parents and a few students' associations.

It is learnt that a few students of IIIT of Girls Hostel recently suffered from typhoid and were admitted to a corporate hospital. It is said that water filled in bottles of students was full of dust. They suspect the water dispensers were not being properly regularly cleaned. When The Hans India contacted the IIIT, Hyderabad, officials denied anyone was hospitalised.

On condition of anonymity, a student, said we have many times complained to our warden regarding the poor quality of water, as many of our friends were falling sick because of contaminated water. The water being supplied to our hostels is unfit for drinking.

Students of many residential welfare schools and government schools in the city also complained that dirty water is flowing from their schools' taps.

Said a parent, "we have complained to officials and also requested them to send water samples for testing; but it fell on deaf ears".