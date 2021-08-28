Hyderabad: Parking of buses, autos add to commuters' woes at Suchitra

Kompally: With the parking of autos and buses at Suchitra Junction, the way from the Loyola College to the Dairy Farm Road at the junction blocks the free left, resulting in a traffic jam.

As buses and autos block free left at the junction, commuters are facing problems with the traffic jam, even as the Traffic police have put up a 'no parking' board, though most auto drivers are parking there and blocking traffic.

T Dinesh of Alwal said, "At peak traffic hour, mainly in the afternoon, most bus drivers park buses at the junction to have lunch. This blocks the free left. I travel every day to Secunderabad from Alwal in car via Suchitra Junction. Most times the free left will be blocked with buses and autos, creating problems for commuters, as we have to wait for a long time."

P Sushma, a regular traveller on the route says, "On a narrow road at Suchitra Junction parking of autos and buses create a traffic jam at peak hours on the Loyola College-Bowenpally route. Commuters have to wait at the junction, with vehicles blocking the free left.