Hyderabad: Partial cancellation of trains

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works for commissioning of doubling in phase-II between the Hindupur- Penukonda-Yelahanka, Penukonda and Dhone : sections, a few trains are being partially cancelled between March 22-30.

The trains are: (no – 17603) Kacheguda-Yelahanka, partially cancelled between Dharmavaram -Hindupur from March 22-28, (no 12735) Secunderabad -Yesvantpur partially cancelled between Guntakal- Yesvantpur from on 23,25 and 28.

Trains (no 17435) Kacheguda-Kurnool City, temporarily cancelled on March 22-29, (no 17436) Kurnool City-Kacheguda, (no 07797) Kacheguda-Raichur, (no 07798) Raichur-Kacheguda. These trains are temporarily cancelled from March 23 to 30.