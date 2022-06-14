Hyderabad: Pattana Pragathi programme completed in over 4,000 bastis

Hyderabad: The Pattana Pragathi programme being carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has so far reached 4,334 Bastis and 390 colonies. Under this programme various civic issues are being addressed by the GHMC teams. As part of this programme, GHMC officials addressed people's complaints and improved infrastructure and promoted local development. The corporation has also taken precautionary measures with the monsoon approaching, and potholes have been cleared to avoid waterlogging. According to the GHMC official, a total of 7,120 metric tons of garbage was removed so far, and 2,316 metric tons of construction was lifted from all the 30 circles of the GHMC. Thorn bushes to about 141 km of roadside was also removed.

The GHMC's Entomology wing carried out spraying and fogging in 1,357 areas as well as 69 freshwater tanks and surroundings were cleaned, anti-larval measures were taken in 1,08,643 households, and 1,03,765 lakh households were fogged. Along with this, 50 parks were cleaned, 74 community places, government schools and government buildings were also cleaned.

The officials also gave special focus on toilets as 1,093 toilets were cleaned, and debris from 37 cemeteries were cleared.