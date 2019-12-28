Hyderabad: Peer Salman from Iraq arrives

Hyderabad: Shahzada-e-Ghouse-ul-Azam Peer Syed Salman Gilani from Iraq, the great-grandson of Shaikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, accompanied by his son Peer Najamuddin-al-Gilani, arrived in the city and was received by MLA Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with Maulana Syed Shah Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari and others recently.

He is likely to stay till the January 20.Peer Salman has several followers in the city, and he will be meeting them daily, starting from 11 am at Hill Fort Road near Old Police Control Room in Nampally.

He will meet his disciples on Sundays till January 20 and initiate them into Quadriya Sufi order. He will also give sermons and talks on love, tolerance and the importance of Sufism. Peer Salman-al-Gilani is said to be a descendant of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hazrath Imam Hasan.