Hyderabad: People flouting norms in markets

Hyderabad: Even as the second wave is taking heavy too, people remain carefree and continue to live with the care-a-hang attitude. Almost all the major bazars in the city are bustling as they ordinarily do, maybe a little less here or a little less there.



In the last one month, the number of Covid-19 cases has been on the rise in Telangana State and Hyderabad continues to be the hotspot. Even after identification of as many as 63 containment zones under the GHMC limits people remain negligent.

Covid norms go for a toss in several markets, including Begum Bazar, Troop Bazar, Gujrati Galli, Jagdish Market, Mahboob Gunj market, and the vegetable markets like Rytu Bazars, Mir Alam Mandi, Madannapet mandi and Guddimalkapur. People were seen without masks and not following social distancing protocol.

Meanwhile traffic jams remained the order of the day. However, shopkeepers say that they are following safety norms including sanitising, face masks and social distancing but it is the customers who are flouting the norms.

"Though the market follows several safety measures, the decision rests in the hands of people to obey the norms and safeguard them. All we can do is, tell them to wear masks and maintain distance," said Mohammed Khader, owner of the Kirana store at Mir Alam Mandi.

The same can be witnessed in the morning markets, on one hand the vendors remain stern to the Covid-19 protocols and maintain social distance whiles customers flout norms.

Meanwhile, to stop the spread of the virus in Begum Bazar, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants' Association has decided to open their shops from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it has been observed that the rush during these hours is huge and the market remains bustling. "The footfall of the customers remain the same, while purchasing people remain negligent," said a shopkeeper at Begum Bazar.