Hyderabad: People in large numbers flock to CHC centre in Rajendranagar for covid vaccine

Hyderabad: With the outbreak of Coronavirus second wave, the people across the country have been facing hardships due to the lack of vaccine doses and tests being conducted. All the vivid vaccination centres have been witnessing huge crowds and many are turning back due to the unavailability of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the huge crowd were witnessed at the Community Health Centre in Rajendranagar of Hyderabad where the people have flocked to the centre for vaccination and tests. However, with the staff being unresponsive at the centre, the people have expressed their resentment and torn the papers and thrown around.

The people have flocked to the CHC centre after the staff had pasted a sticker to the wall, which carries "only covishield available." On the other hand most of the PHCs across Hyderabad and the state have been witnessing the same scenes with a lack of vaccine doses and testing kits.