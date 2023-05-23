Hyderabad: People will select job creator Modi and junk trouble maker KCR, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that people of Telangana will choose PM Modi-led BJP instead of KCR in the upcoming polls as PM Modi is job creator and KCR is trouble maker.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Bandi Sanjay tweeted “Telangana will pick Job Creator Modi ji not Trouble maker KCR in upcoming elections”



He added “Job Creator @narendramodi ji 3.59 lakh govt jobs under #Rojgarmela in 7 months, 1.31 Cr jobs under Private sector in 11 months.



Alleges that “Trouble maker KCR Paper Leaks, 30 lakh youth lives in jeopardy, Biswal Committee report thrashed.”



Similarly on Monday, the BJP chief said that the saffron party will go to polls with the slogan: “Vote for Lotus to ensure jobs to all eligible youth.” This was decided at the party State executive committee meeting at Champapet. Bandi called upon the leaders and cadre to take the slogan strongly to people by launching a vigorous door-to-door campaign and convincing people that only a ‘double-engine sarkar’ would benefit the State on all fronts. The party decided to launch the ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan’ programme from May 30 to June 30, to explain to people various development and welfare programmes initiated by the Modi government in the last nine years for the country's progress, besides the benefits accrued to various sections of people in Telangana.



Bandi lashed out at the KCR government for failing to implement the Centrally-sponsored development and welfare programmes in the State. He listed how various programmes of the Modi government aim to uplift the poor--from construction of toilets under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, supply of free rice and wheat to the poor, provision of employment under the National Employment Guarantee scheme and construction of road networks and other rural infrastructure.

“When the entire world was reeling under severe economic crisis during the Covid pandemic, it was Modi who is credited with making India grow as an economic power from 10th to fifth position,” he added. The State BJP president said had there been a double engine sarkar in Telangana, people of the State would have got far more benefits from the Centre, in health, housing, rural economy, drinking water supply and other schemes.

Stating that he had not seen a monarchic politician like KCR in his life, Bandi alleged that the CM was spending money lavishly across the country to defeat the BJP.

“He is known for betrayal and thankless character. In the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka, he cheated the Janata Dal (S); he is uttering harsh words against Sushma Swaraj, who had played an instrumental role in bringing Statehood to Telangana,” he said, adding that he had betrayed the Congress, TDP and even the Communist parties. Bandi said people of Telangana have concluded to send BRS home and bring BJP to power, as reflected in several electoral results since 2019. He wondered how the Congress could dream of coming to power when it could not get deposits in any by-election. Besides, those elected earlier had left the party and joined the BRS.

Now, “Of five MLAs in the Congress, four MLAs are looking in different directions; the remaining one MLA is at crossroads, unable to decide where to go,” he asserted. Bandi alleged that KCR was conspiring with the Congress, AIMIM, and a section of the media in spreading a venomous campaign against the BJP, claiming that all those who had joined the BJP in the past are going back. The BJP State president also alleged that KCR was funding the Congress party wherever the BRS was not in a position to win the Assembly elections.