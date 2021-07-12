Hyderabad: Permanent solution to flooding eludes Miyapur residents

Miyapur: Panic gripped residents of Miyapur living in and around Kaithammakunta, Meedhikunta questioned the authorities if they would ever get any permanent solution to the flooding every monsoon.

Despite immense loss during floods last year in several localities of Miyapur no action has been taken by the GHMC officials. Locals also pointed out that a major issue concerning these water bodies is dumping of garbage and discharge of sewage into the water bodies.

"Kaithammakunta lake is loaded with sewage waste from the surrounding colonies including Srila Park, SMR Vinay, Matrusri Nagar, Madhav Nagar, Janapriya Nagar and Old Hafeezpet. GHMC, HMWSSB and TSPCB couldn't act on it. Due to which Miyapur residents are struggling with mosquitoes and pathetic smell.

A petition has been filed at Telangana State Human Rights Commission and hearings are going on," said Vinay Vangala.

"Even after the fatal floods last year no permanent solution was provided to stop letting sewage into the lakes. Also the catchment of the lake has been filled with debris. A lot of illegal encroachments are taking place and many times this issue was highlighted and represented to the officials concerned but all went on deaf ears .

We are fed up with the water-logging issue, every monsoon water enters our homes and lanes," said T Mani, another resident of Miyapur. She also pointed out that the main reason behind flooding is faulty drain pipelines.

"All the false promises were made by the GHMC officials after last year's floods. Water logging has become a common issue every monsoon and due that monsoon menace has increased. It would be better if at least now the concerned officials provide a permanent solution," said V Gopal , another resident of Miyapur.