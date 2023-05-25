Hyderabad: Petrol pump puts a condition on purchase of Petrol with Rs. 2000 note

With the centre's decision to withdraw Rs. 2000 currency note, the people are flocking to the banks to exchange the notes with smaller notes. However, the centre has clarified that the said currency notes will be legal tender till September 30.



Meanwhile, a surprising incident was reported at the Musheerabad petrol pump when the management has put a notice saying that the customers who come with Rs. 2000 note had to purchase petrol for a minimum of Rs. 500.

The incident has drawn all the attention of the people and the picture of the notice paper is going viral on social media. It seems that the petrol pump has decided to do so due to lack of change.

On the other hand, the exchange of notes Rs. 2000 notes with other notes has started across the state on Tuesday.

