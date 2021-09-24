Hyderabad: Plethora of problems plague Bela Dawakhana

Shalibanda: One of the oldest maternity hospitals of the Old city, Suraj Bhan Bhagwathi Bai Government Maternity and Children Hospital, which is famously known as 'Bela Dawakhana', located in Hari Bowli, is being neglected by the government despite several problems. The century-old hospital lacks doctors and nursing staff. Patients claim that due to lack of equipment, they are forced to get tested at private centres.

Even as the State government claims that the health sector is its priority but has failed to adequately equip the century-old hospital. It needs more doctors and nursing staff.



Patients say that the hospital lacks testing facilities. For any tests, they are asked to approach other facilities. "The hospital is referring to a private centre to diagnose. Despite being a government hospital, patients are forced to go out for tests. Each test cost thousands of rupees," said Neha Khan, a patient. Earlier tests were done at the hospital, but not now. "Daily since early morning a long queue is formed before the lab opens at around noon. Except for some minor tests, all tests are referred outside. After standing in queues, pregnant women are forced to run from pillar to post to get tests done," added Neha.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority cell, pointed out that being one of the oldest maternity hospitals it should be well equipped. The lab must be opened on time and have all required equipment. "Due to lack of equipment pregnant women are standing and returning back. As it is ill-equipped, most patients are forced to consult private hospitals or to visit other government maternity hospitals, which are almost full," he added.

A doctor on anonymity said, "the hospital is special for maternity and childcare; it has 150 beds, which will be almost full if there are enough medical personnel. We are trying our best to attend to OP and in-patients. The hospital requires at least 20 personnel, including doctors, nurses and attendees." K Venkatesh, a Congress leader of Old City, said the hospital is being run with hardly dozen staffers, including three doctors and 8 nurses. "Several leaders and even hospital authorities have submitted many representations to the higher-ups to appoint more doctors and nurses, but they have been neglected. The century-old hospital lies in utter neglect."

Apart from staff crunch, the hospital condition is bad. Sanitation is in worst. A heap of debris is seen inside near toilets. When asked, the staff reply there is no staff even to clean the premises. "When the staff itself is far from clean how can the patients be cured?" they ask.