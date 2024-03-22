Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi should win again says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister & State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should win again as Prime Minister if India's respect in the world is to increase further.

"It is because of the last 10 years of Modi rule that the country has got good recognition internationally. With the 'Make in India' programme, China's products have been checked and now the country is doing the same. They are conspiring with Pakistan to prevent Modi from winning,” he alleged that many forces at the international level were working against Modi and urged everyone to participate in the voting to counter them.

In this regard, he toured various basthis in Bagh Amberpet division on Thursday. Kishan Reddy spoke at a meeting with the members of the CE Colony Welfare Association.

"The NDA alliance has been formed in the country with some 14 parties. On Wednesday, I met regional parties in Tamil Nadu and invited them to join the NDA. Everyone should exercise their right to vote in the next elections. Ukraine's President Zelensky met Modi and urged him to somehow stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. China has lagged behind with Make in India. For that reason, China is conspiring to defeat Modi in the next parliamentary elections. There should be more voting in your colony in the next elections," Kishan Reddy said.

Reddy said that for the first time since independence, the country was witnessing a change under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"There is no possibility that the votes of forces opposed to the development of the country and the dignity of the country will be more polled. Keeping that in mind, everyone should participate in polling for the country, for development, for the honour of the country and for spirituality. We are developing the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath temple and many other temples in the state. The Narendra Modi government has been doing a number of initiatives for the welfare of the poor. From the construction of toilets in the homes of the poor to Chandrayaan-3, the country is developing in all spheres. Triple talaq was abolished and 10 crore Muslim women in the country were liberated. PM Modi has arranged 4 Vande Bharat trains from Hyderabad. We are modernising Secunderabad, Nampally, Kachiguda and Cherlapally railway stations. The development of the state is taking place with the funds of the central government. I request you to vote for the lotus flower symbol in the next parliamentary elections and bless me and Narendra Modi,” he said

Kishan Reddy reminded that the poll bugle has been sounded for the Lok Sabha elections.

"At present, the BJP has 302 seats in the country. It is expected that 370 seats will be won in the next elections. We are working towards the goal of crossing 400 seats for the NDA. People from all walks of life want a righteous government to come back under the leadership of Modi to maintain law and order in the country and to establish a stable government in the country”.