Hyderabad police arrest couple for murder of woman

A couple involved in the murder case of a woman was arrested by the Jeedimetla police. The murder of the woman identified as Pooja (21), reported on Tuesday.



The police said the accused had killed her by smothering and staged it as if she was killed by her lover.

The arrested persons were Rinku Yadav (24) and Sanjeeth Yadav (35), residents of Vinayaka Nagar in Qutbullapur and natives of Uttar Pradesh. While Sanjeeth is an auto driver, Rinku is a home maker.

According to the police, Pooja's husband Rajesh was sharing the room with the couple before his wedding and during this time, he developed an extramarital affair with Rinku. Rajesh also started giving them money when they needed and always came to their help.

However, after marrying Pooja, Rajesh stopped helping the couple and distanced himself from Rinku.

Rajesh, who married Pooja, a resident of Jharkhand, in April this year, slowly began distancing from the couple. The couple did not like this and decided to eliminate Pooja thinking Rajesh would get back to them, the police said.

On Tuesday after Rajesh went to work, the couple smothered Pooja to death with a pillow and took away her jewellery. They told Rajesh that Pooja was killed by her former lover Rakesh for marrying him.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested the couple who confessed to killing the woman.