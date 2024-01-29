Hyderabad: Police arrest two for online cheating, forgery

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested two persons who were involved in online cheating and forgery on the name of insurance.

The arrested persons were Bellary Pavan Kumar (27) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Soudri Basavaraj (27) of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The accused had collected money from customers using the name of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd and committed fraud about Rs 1,88,599.

The police had received a complaint that the cyber fraudsters contacted common people by using the name Cholamandalam MS General Insurance. According to the police, Pavan Kumar ran a fake customer care centre with the assistance of Basavaraj, gathered the information of insured persons of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, and collected the amount on the pretext of renewing their insurance policies.

For committing these cyber frauds, the accused provided bank accounts to insured people and cheated them.

The Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad, had registered a case under sections 66(C), 66(D), and 66 R/W 43 of the IT Act and sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 470, and 471 IPC. Police seized seven mobile phones, two laptops, six ATM cards, and SIM cards from them.

The police have cautioned people not to believe the fraudulent online websites, not to trust fake calls in the name of insurance companies, and not to follow the unauthorized websites or through any other means.