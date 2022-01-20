Hyderabad police arrests prime accused in drugs mafia

The Hyderabad task force police on Thursday arrested Nigerian national Tony, the prime accused in drugs mafia in Mumbai. The Nigerian national has been operating the network all over the world from Mumbai. The police who arrested Tony in Mumbai brought him to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.



The accused arranged agents in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai for the supply of drugs. The gang has been supplying drugs to the famous personalities in Hyderabad. Along with Tony, the police also took nine customers into custody.

In a press conference, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said that Tony came to India on a temporary visa and passport n 2013 and was running a drug business. He has been secretly hiding in Mumbai even after his visa and passport expired. CV Anand recalled that Tony's main follower Imran Babu Sheikh had been arrested in the past.

"On learning the arrest of Imran, Tony deleted Whatsapp chat with Imran. Tony was residing at East Andheri in Mumbai," CV Anand.