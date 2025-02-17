Hyderabad Police Bust High-End Party, One Arrested for Drug Use

The city police busted a high-end party in Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45, late Sunday night. Guests at the party were subjected to on-the-spot drug tests, and one person tested positive for a range of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

Acting on a tip-off, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Hyderabad Police raided a party. They found 20 people who might be using drugs, and tested 14 of them. One person tested positive for drugs using quick tests with urine and saliva.

The authorities also told all pubs and bars in the state to show that their places are drug-free. They have a strict no-tolerance rule for underage drinking, and breaking this rule will lead to serious legal action.

If anyone knows about drug-related activities, they can call TGANB’s toll-free number at 1908.