Hyderabad: Police holds meeting with RWAs under North Zone

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police held a coordination meeting with representatives of Residential Welfare Associations from 11 Police Stations limits of North Zone to understand the various policing related concerns of the residents and give certain instructions from a security perspective.

The meeting was held by S Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone with all SHOs of North Zone and about 100 representatives of RWAs have participated.

During the meeting, the representatives expressed their concerns on different issues such as lack of working street lights, CCTV cameras, minors riding vehicles, unauthorised / irregular parking on roads blocking free passage, rash driving, street dog menace, dumping of garbage near residential colonies, suspicious movements of vagabonds, encroachment of roads / footpaths by street vendors, among others.

These concerns were discussed in detail and the North Zone Police has assured them that necessary action as per law shall be taken up on their grievances.

Further, instructions related to citizens’ safety, installation of CCTVs in colony premises and precautionary measures to be taken against house theft were discussed.

In addition to seeking their cooperation, the RWAs were further instructed to be cautious about the safety of senior citizens especially where they were living alone and being served by hired help.

Moreover, the fire safety, electrical equipment audit, fire drills, necessity of CCTV coverage, awareness of neighborhood and emergency response were also elaborately discussed.

Furthermore, it was decided to create a group consisting of nodal officers from each RWA which will ensure easy dissemination of critical information to all RWAs and help in addressing any issues promptly.