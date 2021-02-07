Hyderabad police nab Nigerian gang for lottery scam

The Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Station (CCS) have arrested a Nigerian gang for defrauding the people with lotteries and gifts. The police said that the five-member gang looted several lakhs from the people in case of an online fraud.

Around 20 cases were registered against them in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police station limits. The Nigerian gang is being interrogated by the cyber crime police.

In another case, a Nigerian from Nalasopara was arrested by the Telangana police for carrying out online crimes. The accused, David who was residing at an rented house in Agarwal Nagri in Nalasopara (east) cheated a man from Telangana to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

The cyber crime police tracked down the address of the criminal and a special police team arrived at his home and arrested him.