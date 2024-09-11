Hyderabad Police Nab Notorious Motorcycle Thief, Recover 59 Stolen Bikes Worth Rs 42 Lakh

In a significant breakthrough, the Begumpet Police have apprehended a habitual automobile theft offender linked to a string of motorcycle thefts across the city. The accused, identified as Rayudu Chaitanya Sai Kumar, 33, hailing from Manchukanti Nagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, was arrested while allegedly handing over stolen motorcycles to an associate at Ghatkesar Railway Station.

The investigation began following a bike theft reported at the Begumpet Police Station, where officers meticulously analyzed CCTV footage that provided crucial leads. Upon tracking down the suspects, police apprehended Sai Kumar along with his accomplice, Mahdyanapu Jagadeesh, 28, at the railway station. Following further inquiry, police discovered an additional seven stolen bikes at Ghatkesar Bus Stand that were intended for another associate, Kunchala Hari Krishna, 25. The operation culminated in the recovery of a total of 59 stolen motorcycles valued at ₹42,00,000 across different locations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

The recovered bikes include various models from several areas, revealing the extensive reach of the theft operation, with notable counts from LB Nagar, Kukatpally, and Miyapur among others.

As per police reports, Sai Kumar employed a distinctive modus operandi, typically targeting motorcycles parked at metro stations. After stealing the bikes, he created fake registration certificates online to sell them to unsuspecting buyers. To evade detection, he commonly stored the stolen vehicles at railway stations and bus stands. The receivers, Jagadeesh and Hari Krishna, also assisted him in the process of disposal of these vehicles.

Sai Kumar’s criminal background is extensive, with previous theft cases registered against him, including one in 2021 where he was arrested for stealing three motorcycles. Despite serving time, he resumed his criminal activities upon release.

The arrests were conducted under the supervision of Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, DCP North Zone, along with several other officers from the Begumpet division. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and take preventative measures by using advanced locking systems and only parking in secure, monitored areas.

This operation sheds light on the persistent issue of motorcycle theft in urban settings and highlights the vital role of community vigilance and police dedication in combating such crimes.