Hyderabad: Polling booths with green touch to pep up fest of democracy in Cantt

Hyderabad: To create a vibrant atmosphere and raise awareness among electors about climate change while promoting ecologically sustainable practices, several polling stations in Secunderabad Cantonment for the 71-Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Segment within the 07-Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, as well as for the by-polls to t71-Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) Assembly constituency, have been transformed into eco-friendly voting booths.

In addition to setting up five eco-friendly voting booths, the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency has also arranged for five polling stations managed by women, one managed by Persons With Disabilities (PWD), and one managed by youth.

According to officials, for this election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced innovative methods by integrating voter awareness with green initiatives. This aims not only to achieve a 100 per cent voter turnout but also to sensitise electors to adopt eco-friendly practices and to raise awareness about maintaining a clean and green environment. These polling stations have been set up without using any plastic. Instead, they have been furnished with eco-friendly materials, such as wooden benches replacing plastic chairs and display boards and decorations made from sustainable materials. Drinking water will be provided in earthen pots and tumblers.

“These eco-friendly polling stations will not only attract voters and ensure a good voter turnout but also serve as a gentle reminder for voters to embrace eco-friendly practices,” said a senior official, Secunderabad Cantonment. The final electoral rolls show a total of 2,53,706 voters, comprising 1,26,699 males and 1,26,997 females, with 10 others.

A total of 232 polling stations have been shortlisted, and approximately 2,000 polling staff have been deployed to manage them apart from police personnel. Furthermore, 130 volunteers will be deployed at polling booths. Special arrangements, including the provision of wheelchairs, are being made for PWD and senior citizens, he added.