Hyderabad: Polling for Movie Artist Association elections begins today amid tight security

The polling for Movie Artist Association have begun on Sunday morning and arrangements have been made for the election of the Movie Artists Association (MAA). The police have set up tight security for the election, which is scheduled on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at Jubilee Hills. Troops of three platoons were deployed at the polling station. Three rooms in Jubilee Hills Public School has been allotted for the forthcoming elections and four polling stations have been set up in each room where a total of 883 people are expected to exercise their voting right in the MAA elections.



However, in the past six weeks, there has been vigorous campaigning held and a war of words took place among the contestants. Panels of hero Manchu Vishnu and actor Prakash Raj are competing for MAA president post. Election officials have advised members who vote in MAA election to bring the correct identity card. At the main gate of Jubilee Hills School, the police and the agents of the respective panels are allowed into the centre only after a thorough examination of the identity cards.



The voters after entering into the centre, the names of the members in the list are checked again. They will be allowed into the polling station only after taking the voter slip.