Hyderabad: Ponnala Lakshmaih exposes Modi's 3 back steps

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaih here on Friday exposed the instances of PM Narendra Modi taking back steps in his tenure.

He said, taking from the Amendments to the Seeds Bill, amendments to the Land Acquisition Bills and the three frame laws, Modi had taken back step weeks ahead of the Assembly elections to different States.

"In 2015 the government's agreement to bring back crucial clauses related to the consent of affected families and social impact assessment in the Land Acquisition law came weeks ahead of the Bihar elections. Earlier, the Centre also had to put on hold the proposed amendment to the Seeds Bill over concerns about the use of genetically modified (GM) seeds.

It was put on hold following allegations that it was also anti-farmer and could impact the BJP's prospects in several States, which included Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where permission for field trials of GM seeds was denied.

Now, Modi went back on the farm laws due to the unwavering protests by farmers, in view of the election in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other States.