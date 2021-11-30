Hyderabad: Pothole-filled Jamai Osmania flyover cries for attention

Hyderabad: The Jamai Osmania flyover has been lying in a deplorable condition for the past several years. Along with it other flyovers at Sitaphalmandi, Tarnaka and Lalapet need to be beautified. Vexed with the hardships faced by commuters, members of the Standing Committee of Tarnaka Residents' Welfare Association have requested the GHMC officials to repair the flyovers.



According to commuters and locals, the JO flyover has many potholes and its support joints between two slabs have come off. The gravel laid to fill potholes has not been levelled properly. The 22-metre bridge was opened in 2007 which brought great relief to the residents of the northern and eastern parts of the city. But it is giving a nightmarish experience to the commuters. Locals alleged that for the past many years the commuters are struggling to ply. The GHMC officials are least bothered to solve their issues.

A commuter, B Ramesh said, "We are vexed of complaining to the concerned officials to repair the Jamai Osmania flyover; all fell on deaf ears. The flyover is in a state of neglect and needs urgent repair. As half portion of the bridge comes under the Musheerabad zone and the other under the Secunderabad zone, a row has arisen between the zones. Consequently, the commuters plying on the route are facing hardships."

According to Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, general secretary, Tarnaka Association for Service and Knowledge TASK Street number 3, "The recent rain damaged the Jamai Osmania flyover. Complete lane is damaged which is leading hardships for commuting. Also, lack of a proper divider at the flyover is causing a lot of confusion. Many accidents have been reported in the past two months. Adding, fuel to the fire, the traffic is worse during peak hours. It takes at least 15-20 minutes to pass from this lane every day because of the terrible state of the road. Apart from repairing this flyover, Sitaphalmandi, Tarnaka and Lalapet flyover need to be beautified, as they are filled with debris. Many times, we have requested the concerned officials to inspect the areas and also beautify the flyover; but no concrete measures have.