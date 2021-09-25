Hyderabad: POWERGRID launches plantation drive

Hyderabad: The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), a Mahartana public sector undertaking under Ministry of Power, has started a special tree plantation drive under "POWERGREEN 2021" (Each One Plant One) initiative.

Under this special campaign, saplings have to be planted by all the employees of POWERGRID, in each part of the country, in the run up to POWERGRID Foundation Day on October 23 this year.

A total of 150 saplings were planted by personnel of the Southern Region-1, headquarters and Hyderabad Substation employees on Friday on the substation premises. The POWERGRID is also celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with great enthusiasm across the country.

A Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 was organised for all employees of RHQ and Hyderabad SS. A total of 150 employees participated in the run at Hyderabad SS on Friday covering two km each, a press release said.