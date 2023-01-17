Hyderabad: Pranjeev Saxena takes charge as Commissioner of Rail Safety

Hyderabad: Pranjeev Saxena took charge as the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, Secunderabad on Monday.

He has over three decades of experience and started his career o¬n Northern Railway while working in workshops and Divisions such as Jagadhri, Kalka, Charbagh and Moradabad in various capacities. Pranjeev Saxena also worked as a Head of Department (HOD) on South East Central Railway, North Eastern Railway and North Central Railway.

In addition to publishing literature and technical papers, he played a pivotal role in ensuring technical clearance for running of first double-stack container train service in India while working in RDSO. Before assuming the post of Commission of Railway Safety, Pranjeev worked as Chief Mechanical Engineer/IT, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, establishing IT and Telecom infrastructure and services in the then-nascent MCF.