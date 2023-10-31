Live
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
Just In
Hyderabad: PRCI celebrates World Communicators Day
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) celebrated World Communicators Day here on Monday.Attended by Public...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) celebrated World Communicators Day here on Monday.
Attended by Public Relations (PR) professionals from various segments in the event, Suraj Singh Malhotra, the chairman and managing director of Namdhari Group and Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Southern Africa underscored the critical role of communication in business and the corporate world.
K Ravindran, National Vice President, PRCI spoke on the significance of World Communicators Day and how it evolved on the basis of the first press release issued on October 28, 1906, in the USA. He elaborated on the role being played by PRCI in India and abroad in bringing PR professionals on a single platform to stay tuned to continuous changes that evolve in the profession.
Philip Joshua, PRCI Secretary Philip Joshua, Joint Secretary Jacob Ross, and others were present.