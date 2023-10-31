Hyderabad: PRCI celebrates World Communicators Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) celebrated World Communicators Day here on Monday.

Attended by Public Relations (PR) professionals from various segments in the event, Suraj Singh Malhotra, the chairman and managing director of Namdhari Group and Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Southern Africa underscored the critical role of communication in business and the corporate world.

K Ravindran, National Vice President, PRCI spoke on the significance of World Communicators Day and how it evolved on the basis of the first press release issued on October 28, 1906, in the USA. He elaborated on the role being played by PRCI in India and abroad in bringing PR professionals on a single platform to stay tuned to continuous changes that evolve in the profession.

Philip Joshua, PRCI Secretary Philip Joshua, Joint Secretary Jacob Ross, and others were present.