Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu to attend anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju on July 4
Hyderabad: The first citizen of India Droupadi Murmu is slated to attend the concluding event of125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad on July 4 as the chief guest said Kshatriya Seva Samithi in a release.
It is to mention here that the Union Government had commenced year-long celebrations last year to pay tribute to Alluri Sitarama Raju‘s contribution to the freedom struggle.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-feet high bronze statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter in Bheemavaram on July 4 in 2022.
Alluri Sitarama Raju was born on July 4, 1897, in Pandrangi village of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. He was a tribal leader who fought against British colonial rule. He led the Rampa Rebellion, which was a major uprising against the British in the 1920s.