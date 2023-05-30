Hyderabad: Private varsities indulge in admission sliding across campuses

Hyderabad: A bizarre practice of sliding admissions across campuses which was in existence in some corporate junior colleges in the two Telugu states has now spread to private universities as well.



According to sources, the multiple campuses across different states have come in handy for these universities to adopt this system.

Speaking to Hans India, a faculty member of a private university in Hyderabad said private universities take permission from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other regulatory boards annually to admit a cerHyderabad, Hyderabad News, Telangana, Telangana Newstain number of students in a given academic year. But, if the number of applications received is more than the seats available in a given campus, the students are asked to take admission in another campus of the same university in Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Bengaluru and other places.

There is no mechanism to check the number of students admitted by private universities each academic year against the number of seats permitted by the regulatory authorities. Against this backdrop, some students were reportedly told to take admission in another campus of the same university.

“In such cases, the student enrolled in one campus but studies in a different campus for the purpose of writing examination and award of degree,” said a source from a private university that has its campuses in both the Telugu states and also in other southern states. He said there is hardly any stringent action taken against the violation of rules and regulations either by the regulatory bodies or by the state higher education department authorities.

This has come as a boon for private universities to flout norms of admissions.