Hyderabad: Property tax payment date extended to November 15

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday extended the last date for payment of property tax and water bills without interest by another 15 days till November 15.

The government had brought the One-Time Settlement scheme for pending arrears of property tax in GHMC and other municipalities and also clearing water bill arrears.

The government had decided to waive off 90 per cent of the accumulated arrear interest on payment of property tax, provided the taxpayer clears principle amount of property tax dues till year 2019-20 together with 10 per cent of the interest accumulated arrears at one go in respect of non-government properties under one-time scheme (OTS) in all the urban local bodies in the State.

The one-time scheme on property tax was brought for 45 days from August 1 to September 15. It was extended till October 31 earlier and on Saturday it was extended for another 15 days till November 15. The MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said that this would be the final extension and asked the residents to avail the opportunity to clear the dues.

Meanwhile, government also decided to have the enlistment of non-agricultural properties in local bodies, for citizens to enlist their properties at Mee Seva centres free of cost and the payment of processing fee to Mee Seva centers would be made by the urban local bodies concerned. The Mee Seva director has been asked to create the interface for enlisting of properties by the owners themselves through Mee Seva in coordination with TSTS. A committee of officers chaired by MD TSTS and with Mee Seva director, Panchayat Raj Commissioner and CDMA should fix the amount payable to Mee Seva for each property enlisted.