Hyderabad: Protesting Secretariat staff demand promotions

Hyderabad: For the first time the Secretariat on Thursday reverberated with slogans of "We want justice," as employees squatted on the floor in front of the office of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Secretariat Employees' union leaders said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to give promotions to all employees working in every department. The files pertaining to the promotions of Secretariat staff from ASO (Assistant Section Officer) rank were still pending and the chief secretary did not take any initiative in resolving the issue, they alleged.

The union leaders said they had submitted several representations to the Secretaries of the respective departments, but the top officials continue to turn a blind eye. Due to delay in the promotions, many of the secretariat employees were deprived of availing new PRC (Pay Revision Commission) scales and higher posting in their departments.

If the government does not resolve the promotions issue, employees' union leaders warned that they would launch regular dharna in front of the secretariat. The employees gave up their agitation following intervention by the police.