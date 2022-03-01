Hyderabad: Public auction of abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have accumulation of 547 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes which are pooled at Moinabad Police Station grounds in Moinabad mandal of Hyderabad district.

Particulars of vehicles are available on official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.

The police have proposed to dispose of the vehicles by way of public auction.

Any person having any objection or ownership interest in any of the vehicles may file an application before the concerned SHOs and claim the vehicle within six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

For more information the interested may contact N Vishnu, RI, MTO, CAR Cyberabad (cell 94906-17317).